BusinessStrategy

Why the founder of Culture Kings wants retailers to sell with emotion and magic

Simon Beard’s Culture Kings is a case study in customer experience. Supplied: Culture Kings.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Culture Kings is an Australian retail phenomenon, what started as a Carrara market stall in 2008 evolved into an international retailer being listed on the stock exchange with a $600 million valuation.  Founder and CEO Simon Beard took to the stage at Retail Fest 2024 in the Gold Coast, the city where it all started for him, to share what he refers to as the art of retail. For Beard, retail should go beyond the product and instead be approached as a form of theatre that creates magic, gener

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now