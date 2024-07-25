Lindt set to open its first New Zealand store

Swiss premium chocolatier Lindt plans to open its first shop in New Zealand at the Manawa Bay premium outlet centre in September.

The chocolate shop will join over 100 international and national businesses at Manawa Bay, located adjacent to Auckland International Airport. The store will be accessible through the central entry and close to the eating area, which overlooks park-like surroundings and a children’s play area.

Customers will be able to experience Lindt’s products, such as Crema Gelata Ice Cream, and hot or cold chocolate drinks produced with pure Lindt chocolate, in addition to personalising their selections at Lindt’s ‘Pick-and Mix’ station.

“We are pleased to bring the finest Lindt Chocolate shopping experience to Manawa Bay,” said Michael Schai, CEO of Lindt Australia and New Zealand.

“It is a great addition to our store portfolio and we know the shoppers at Manawa Bay will enjoy indulging in the exclusive gourmet ranges on offer.”

With a 179-year history, Lindt now sells 2500-plus items in more than 120 countries across the world.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, known as Lindt, is a Swiss chocolatier and confectionery firm founded in 1845 and best known for its chocolate truffles and chocolate bars. It is headquartered in Kilchberg, where its primary manufacturing and museum are located.