Fashion leaders seek to raise $1 million to rescue Silver Fleece

Fashion leaders have come together to raise $1 million by Tuesday to rescue Adelaide-based Silver Fleece knitting mill and its staff from liquidation.

Sunset Lover founders Melanie and Dean Flintoft are leading the initiative to revive the 73-year-old mill, with its operations and staff ready to resume as soon as possible, following its collapse into administration last month.

“These contracts have the mill operating at 50 per cent of its overall capacity, so the potential for expansion is huge,” said Melanie.

“When you think about corporate clients who must buy Australian-manufactured products and the rising demand for sustainable products, the opportunities are obvious, and Australian suppliers are limited.”

Silver Fleece’s existing contracts include all Australian cricket team jumpers, corporate wear and school leaver jumpers for more than 75 schools nationwide.

Meanwhile, Australian Fashion Council CEO Jaana Quaintance-James expressed support for the efforts, which she says reflects a commitment to local manufacturing.

“Supporting this heritage knitting mill not only fortifies the use of high-quality Australian wool yarn but also uplifts our local farmers, preserves the skills of our artisans, and can help reduce environmental impact. Silver Fleece is a testament to the excellence and resilience of Australian craftsmanship,” said Quaintance-James.