BusinessShopping centres & malls

Stirling Property Funds buys McGraths Hills Home retail centre

exterior of mcgrath hill home shopping centre
Stirling Property Funds acquired McGrath Hill Home retail centre for $55 million. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Stirling Property Funds has purchased McGraths Hills Home large format retail (LFR) centre in Sydney’s North West Growth Area for $55 million.

“The acquisition of McGraths Hill Home was well supported by our clients, who continue to be attracted to investment opportunities within the LFR sector,” said Scott Girard, head of property at Stirling.

“The sector provides exceptional investment fundamentals with the ability to acquire quality assets such as McGraths Hill Home at prices well below replacement cost.”

The 100 per cent leased retail centre sits on a 3.78-hectare site on the Windsor Road within the McGraths Hill industrial precinct. Its tenants include Bunnings, Harvey Norman and BCF.

James Douglas from CBRE managed the off-market sale of the property.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Furniture & homewares IR Pro

“We aim to open 100 stores” across Southeast Asia: Muji Singapore’s MD

Anil Prabha
Financial IR Pro

Analysis: What the Black Friday spending boost means for Christmas sales

Dean Blake
Regulatory

Australian regulator calls for new competition laws for digital platforms

Ayushman Ojha
Sports & adventure

Decathlon to buy German online retailer Bergfreunde

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

ATO clarifies rules over GST on compression socks

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay