Soul Origin ramps up expansion, eyes 400 stores globally

Fast-casual chain Soul Origin plans to more than double its store network to approximately 400 over the next 10 years.

The company, which marks its 15th anniversary this year, has grown from a small family-run business into a network of 178 locations and around 22 million customer visits each year.

The business plans to expand across Australia and New Zealand and, over time, into additional international markets, targeting approximately 400 locations globally over the next 10 years, supported by 15–20 openings each year.

Alongside continued growth in shopping centres, Soul Origin will add more regional, drive-through, airport, hospital, university and service-centre locations. Six new stores have been set to open before Christmas, including a new company-owned flagship at Sydney International Airport.

In New Zealand, the company currently operates four locations and plans to open approximately 10 additional stores over the next two years.

The business is also continuing to develop its hybrid service-centre model in partnership with Ampol, with two additional locations expected to open by year-end. It is also exploring further regional opportunities across NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

As Soul Origin expands into formats with longer trading hours, it plans to broaden its offerings, including a dinner menu, iced drinks and matcha. New sides and add-ons initially tested through its drive-through format are also being rolled out across the network.

To lead the business through its next phase, current CFO George Gebran will become CEO on October 1. Co-founder and MD Hao Quach will step back from day-to-day responsibilities but remain closely involved, focusing on long-term strategy and future growth opportunities.