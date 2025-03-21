Shein launches affiliate program for Australian influencers

Shein has expanded its affiliate program into Australia to collaborate with local content creators, influencers, and digital entrepreneurs.

According to the online fast-fashion company, affiliates will gain access to exclusive benefits, including commission-based earnings, promotions, and advanced tracking and insights.

The launch follows similar programs the company has implemented in markets such as the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

The company said it aims to reinforce its commitment to the Australian market, foster mutually beneficial relationships and enhance brand engagement within the region through the program.

“This program is designed to empower affiliates with the tools and incentives needed to drive engagement and revenue while connecting their audiences with affordable, trend-forward fashion,” said a Shein spokesperson.

Creators interested in partnering can sign up via the affiliate program portal.

Earlier this month, Shein released its first Australian Student Designer collection in collaboration with Elian Yang, the winner of the Rise Student Designer Challenge 2024.