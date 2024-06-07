BusinessWorkforce

Tapping uni students to drive innovation: Temple & Webster’s plan to hit $1bn

By Tamera Francis
Australian online furniture retailer Temple & Webster is tapping into the next generation of industrial designers to ensure it remains at the forefront of product innovation. Recently, seven Industrial Design Honours Program students from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) joined Temple & Webster’s newly formed design and product development team for a four-week collaboration. Students were tasked with reimagining bedroom furniture to elevate sleep quality, nurture wellbeing and

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay