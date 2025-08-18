Royal Stacks sets sights on 50-restaurant target

The Melbourne-based premium burger chain Royal Stacks has revealed plans to boost its footprint to 50 restaurants within five years.

Royal Stacks has built a strong reputation across metro Melbourne and has secured three sites at the MCG as well as a flagship store in Bourke Street.

Now the chain is looking to take its offer out to the suburbs and further afield to regional Victoria and has kickstarted the expansion into the suburbs with restaurants at Springwood and Croydon.

Royal Stacks has used the Croydon restaurant as a launchpad for a new dessert addition to the menu: Frozen yogurt.

Nick Campese, general manager at Royal Stacks, said “Now we have a fantastic dessert offering that complements our premium burgers. Our customers come for the cool vibe and a great feed, and now they can treat themselves to fro-yo with toppings to complete the meal. We’ve already had a great customer response to this exciting new menu category.”

With Croydon kickstarting the suburban expansion, there are two more locations set to open in the next three months: Moonee Ponds and Malvern.

Royal Stacks is now on a franchise recruitment drive, said franchise development manager Theo Tsianakas. “We want to build a strong foundation here, then grow interstate, and then take the brand international.”