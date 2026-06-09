Tasmanian Government latest to take action against retail crime ‘crisis’

The Tasmanian Government is the latest Australian state to introduce Workplace Protection Orders (WPOs) to combat the “safety crisis” of retail crime.

Not long after the South Australian Government ushered in a so-called “new era” for combatting retail crime, through the nation-leading introduction of WPOs, the island state has followed suit.

Guy Barnett, Tasmania’s attorney-general, confirmed that the WPO scheme has begun consultation. The legislation would allow businesses to apply for a WPO against an individual who has engaged in violence, in an effort to protect a workplace or employee. For retail, this could create a legal protection for stores when trying to keep out problem shoppers.

“We know that incidents of aggressive and intimidating behaviour towards workers – especially in retail, hospitality and service environments – are a significant and growing concern,” Barnett said. “We are taking strong action to address this head-on.”

The move was welcomed by Mike Schneider, the MD of Bunnings, who said that WPOs meet the seriousness of the issue.

“Escalating retail crime is a safety crisis, and behind the statistics are real people who are being put in harm’s way,” Schneider said.

“The safety of our team and customers is our number one priority, and that’s why we’ve been calling for urgent action to protect retail workers, including the introduction of workplace protection orders.”

At the same time, the nation’s leading industry retail body, the Australian Retail Council (ARC), called WPOs a “proven tool” for combatting rising retail crime.

“Nationally, the top 10 per cent of offenders account for around 60 per cent of retail crime incidents. Unfortunately, these are often repeat offenders who continually target the same workplaces and workers,” ARC CEO Chris Rodwell said.

“That’s why WPOs are so important. They help break that cycle and prevent harm before it occurs.”

When South Australia moved first to introduce WPOs, Rodwell called on all other state governments to follow suit.