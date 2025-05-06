Hungry Jack’s fined $150,240 for omitting safety warnings on gift toys

Hungry Jack’s Australia will pay a fine of $150,240 for not complying with the ACCC’s button battery regulations by omitting button battery warnings on Garfield toys given away in promotional boxes.

The ACCC has issued eight infringement notices related to the nationwide distribution of a Garfield toy powered by button batteries without the required safety warnings or consumer advice, which could potentially cause fatal risks if a child ingests a button cell.

Hungry Jack’s, the brand Burger King stores trade under in Australia, supplied 27,850 Garfield toys containing button batteries without battery warnings as a free gift with its children’s meals last year, which were recalled a month after the violation.

“Button batteries are extremely dangerous for young children and tragically, children have been seriously injured or died from swallowing or ingesting them,” said Catriona Lowe, ACCC deputy chair.

Yesterday, ACCC approved mandatory regulation over toppling furniture in a move to reduce accidents and injuries.