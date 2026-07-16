Myer integrates loyalty program into retail media network

Department store retailer Myer has launched its in-store media network, using its own loyalty program to support its offering.

The Myer Media Network will use first-party data from its Myer One loyalty program. The company’s chief customer officer, Amanda McVay, said it comes as part of a strategy to become an omnichannel retailer.

“Myer has one of the country’s most engaged loyalty communities, a rapidly growing digital business and a trusted retail brand that connects with millions of Australians,” McVay said.

“We are continuing our strategy of becoming a true omni-channel retailer and our retail media network will drive customer engagement for Myer Group and our brand partners.”

Michael Sharlassian, general manager of retail media, will lead the new network. His recent appointment to the role comes after a stint at Coles 360, among other roles in retail media.

“We are building a comprehensive omnichannel retail media offering that unlocks the full scale of our loyalty data, giving brands a more unified way to connect with customers where relevance matters most,” Sharlassian added.

The network’s technology will be that of software company Mirakl. At the end of June, Myer announced that Mirakl’s software would be behind the 25,000-product addition to its Myer Marketplace platform.