Manoosh pizza chain gets new look as Ooshman

The 18-store Manoosh pizza chain recently rebranded as Ooshman, unveiling a new colour logo, colour scheme and store design.

Founder Charlie Hoyek said the rebrand stemmed from the word Manoosh being adopted by other independent bakeries.

“The new name was selected from an online poll we did with our customers, to name our mascot in our logo. We thought it was a fantastic idea as the word Manoosh got flipped to Ooshman. It’s a name we’ve used in socials, it’s in our DNA. I think it’s great to rebrand if needed; it brings in fresh ideas, gives us another kickstart,” he said.

New branding, new look

Traditionally Manoosh used red, green and white, representing the colours of Lebanon. Now the brand uses just the green, which is the colour of the Lebanese cedar tree.

Hoyek said the new look reflects a fresh, positive vibe.

“We’ve kept our DNA – the look is fresh and the colour pops against a sage background in store,” he said.

New and existing stores will showcase the fresh livery which includes design elements such as tiles and pendants.

The rebrand is already boosting sales, and Hoyek is driving business through marketing campaigns and with IT developments.

Growing the business

Hoyek launched Manoosh as a Lebanese pizza takeaway concept in Sydney’s Inner West in 2008. He franchised the business six years ago and today has stores across New South Wales and the ACT.

Manoosh has been predominantly a pick-up and delivery business; as franchised outlets open as Ooshman they will incorporate a small dine-in area.

The business has expanded its menu offer beyond the traditional Lebanese pizza and offers classic Italian-style pizzas and freshly-baked wraps.

“Our next project is building a new menu by the end of the year. We release limited-time offers regularly, but this will add sought-after items to the regular menu,” Hoyek said.

“Ooshman is unique in offering a crossover pizza menu incorporating both traditional Lebanese and Italian-style pizzas. What we offer is distinct, it’s good value, and brings back customers. And we can roll all day into evening.

“We want to expand Ooshman more across Sydney and the ACT, and then open up stores around Newcastle and Wollongong before we head interstate in a couple of years,” Hoyek said.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.