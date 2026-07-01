BusinessStrategy

Kristen Brophy on how ThredUp masters the art of cultural fluency 

Four women standing side-by-side wearing formal wear dresses against a blue background.
“Your brand is nothing without your product. The brand may be the heat, but your product is the fire.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
ThredUp helped pioneer online fashion resale when it launched in 2009. Now, as the secondhand apparel market gallops towards an estimated $393 billion globally, the company believes the next phase of growth will be driven not by sustainability alone, but by a combination of artificial intelligence, cultural fluency and data-driven storytelling. In other words, success depends as much on helping shoppers discover the right products as it does on offering millions of them. “Your brand is nothing

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