Japanese restaurant operator CoCo Ichibanya to make Australian debut

Japanese global dining giant CoCo Ichibanya will make its Australian debut at Journal Market Way, in downtown Melbourne.

Situated at the corner of Franklin Street and Blender Lane, the opening represents a significant market entry for the chain as the location is underpinned by one of Melbourne’s most dynamic catchments, providing the business with high exposure to students, residents, office workers and visitors.

Founded in 1978, CoCo Ichibanya is considered the world’s largest Japanese curry restaurant with more than 1400 stores globally. The brand is renowned for its customisable offering, allowing customers to build their own plate by tailoring spice levels, portion size and toppings to their preferences. Sitting at the intersection of convenience, quality and value, the format has enabled CoCo Ichibanya to cultivate a loyal dining customer base across Asia and other key global markets.

With its established international presence and the growing local appetite for authentic Japanese dining experiences, the restaurant’s arrival is expected to drive strong consumer demand.

Complementing the Japanese company’s debut at Journal Market Way is Lift+, a local Melbourne premium matcha cafe concept known for its focus on clean, natural energy and high-grade Japanese matcha. This new venue will mark the brand’s second site following its flagship location in St Kilda, forming part of its broader expansion plan.

Colliers’ head of retail leasing in Victoria, Tom Larwill, said the deals reflect strong demand from globally recognised operators for retail opportunities in Melbourne.

“These concepts are highly complementary and aligned with the evolving expectations of CBD consumers, who are increasingly seeking premium, experience-driven food and beverage offerings in well-designed, activated environments,” he said.

Colliers oversaw both lease deals, which are set to be completed in September.