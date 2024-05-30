Japan influences Reebok’s “positioning as the leading irreverent sports brand”

at the forefront of fashion, innovation and craftsmanship like, Japanese clothing label Needles is how Reebok aims to return to its former place as the world’s number one sports brand – an accolade it took from Nike and its former owner Adidas in the 80’s through collaboration. Just Beatnik it James Chan, head of marketing at Reebok, told Inside Retail, “Reebok Australia’s brand strategy centres on positioning as the leading irreverent sports brand.” After Reebok “disappeared off the shelves,” and since Authentic Brand Group (ABG) acquired it in 2021 from Adidas, Foster said the business has continued to approach branding through its unique thinking. Differentiating it from the likes of Nike and Adidas, which Foster said keeps them “stuck in the same rut.” This week Reebok released its third Needles collaboration, with the reinvention of its Beatnik 90’s hiking sandal. A fresh interpretation of the Beatnik franchise has been made by removing the backstrap and applying the design signature of Keizo Shimizu, Needles designer and CEO. “These projects are consistently well-received, reinforcing the success of Reebok’s Global Collaborations team partnering with leading brands in streetwear globally,” Chan said. “Our goal is to infuse everything we do with a distinct edge that resonates with Australian consumers while remaining aligned with Reebok’s global identity,” Chan said. “This collaboration with Needles perfectly embodies our strategy by showcasing innovative and trendsetting designs that appeal to our local market’s preferences – with an edge,” Chan said. Reebok is further establishing its strong differentiated presence in Australia with a localised approach. Partnerships with Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) and collaborations with local fitness influencers like Liv Kelly, are how Reebok approaches tapping into subcultures and their engaged niche audiences of potential customers. Tapping into new markets Japanese fashion is renowned for its quality craftsmanship and durability – mutual qualities that aligned Reebok and Needles to first collaborate in 2018. “Each iteration blends contemporary fashion trends with the original appeal of the design,” Chan said. “Japanese fashion’s influence on global trends, including in Australia, has undoubtedly contributed to the success of our collaboration with Needles. The initial exclusive release in Japan generated significant hype and demand, so this time round consumers can get their hands on the highly sought-after Beatnik sandal in some form,” Chan said. Successful collaborations can significantly expand a brand’s reach into diverse markets and customer demographics. “Collaborations with streetwear brands like Needles introduce Reebok to fans of the brand, fostering a crossover of consumer bases and enhancing our brand’s appeal among fashion-forward audiences,” Chan said. Earlier this year Reebok tapped into modern womenswear label Anine Bing’s fashion-forward demographic for the first time with a collaboration edit of apparel and footwear. The capsule collection reimagined iconic 80s and ‘90s Reebok styles with Anine Bing’s modern, yet classic, approach to fashion. The Scandinavian-inspired and Californian-based label crafts timeless and modern everyday wardrobe essentials and has amassed a core market and cult following with over a decade in business. “Reebok values long-term relationships with our collaborators, as they allow us to continuously innovate and deliver compelling products to our global audience,” Chan said Needles doesn’t sell direct to consumer and instead has an exclusive but extensive network of boutique retailers it partners with globally, in Australia Needles is available at Incu and Up There Store, and a select few other select streetwear boutiques. The Needles and Reebok Beatnik slides retail on the Reebok’s website, Reebok Concept Stores, and at select streetwear boutiques. “This ongoing partnership allows us to consistently offer newness while staying true to our heritage of athletic performance and style,” Chan said. Collaborations with brands doing things irreverently and at the forefront of innovation are who Reebok intends to align with long-term on its journey as the “leading irreverent sports brand.”