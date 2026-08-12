BusinessMarketing

Fandom is becoming too big for brands to ignore

BookTok display at Barnes & Noble.
BookTok display at Barnes & Noble. (Source: WikiCommons)
By Yasemin Akpinar
On any given night, I’m curled up in bed with my phone in one hand and a book I only heard about three days ago in the other, ugly-crying over a final chapter where a great war sacrifices the lives of many for a greater world. How did I get here? Hours of scrolling recommendations, each one leading me to this moment. As a marketer, I’m acutely aware that I was influenced. Fandom got me, and if you look around, it’s everywhere. Defined as an active community of fans who share a deep passion

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

A shot Ralph Lauren’s Oak Bluffs collection featuring several models wearing coordinating blue-and-white ensembles, standing in front of an ocean.
Strategy IR Pro

How Ralph Lauren’s ‘accessible luxury’ strategy drove a 13.7 per cent lift

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A digitized mockup of Revolve’s Los Angeles flagship store.
Luxury IR Pro

Why Revolve’s mix of luxury and value is winning Gen Z loyalty

Nicole Kirichanskaya
campaign image from australian furniture brand eva showing red-haired model sitting on a sofa
Strategy IR Pro

Generation rent: How the housing crisis is reshaping Australian retail

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
E-commerce

Why customers aren’t coming back (and what you can do about it)

Robert Stockdill
Two smartphones showing the interface of Amazon’s new discount website, Haul
Strategy

Taking on Temu: Amazon launches Haul into Australia

My Nguyen
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Why On Holdings is surging while rival sneaker brands stumble

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay