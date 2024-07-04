BusinessMarketing

Desigual set to make Australian return

By Celene Ignacio

Spanish fashion label Desigual is returning Down Under, partnering with The Iconic to launch its spring-summer collection.

The brand said the move is a step towards building a presence in Australia and New Zealand.

Desigual first entered Australia in 2014 with a flagship store in Melbourne through a licensing agreement with Edwards Imports.

Janine Edwards, head of Edwards Imports, said at the time that her company planned to open a Desigual store in every Australian state, with Sydney to be the second location. But the expansion never eventuated.

Desigual is known for its bright clothing and brave marketing techniques, such as offering free clothes to shoppers who arrive in their underwear.

Thomas Meyer founded the brand in Barcelona in 1984. Currently, Desigual has 215 stores and is present in 107 countries.

The new Australasian partnership and collection comes as Desigual celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The brand celebrated the SS25 runway show last month with celebrities including Amelia Gray and SS24 campaign star Hari Nef.

