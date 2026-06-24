BusinessStrategy

Why Miniso is aping Disney to fuel its US expansion

An interior shot of a Miniso exhibition in New York City’s Grand Central Station.
“We’re not just a global IP store, but we are a leading IP platform,” said Miniso’s Robin Liu.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In the US, Miniso is best known for building its business around partnerships with recognisable IPs such as Hello Kitty, Disney and Marvel. Yet globally, the pop culture giant has been investing heavily in creating its own characters, including Minipen, Penple Toy and Yoyo. On June 20, the retailer brought that strategy to New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, where it unveiled an exhibition featuring 50 statues of Yoyo. The activation marked the first time Miniso has brought one of its orig

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