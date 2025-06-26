SectorsGifts & toys

Labubu or Lafufu? New certification service spots the fakes

Pop Mart Labubu
Customers will get results in under half an hour. (Source: Pop Mart)
By Irene Dong

Product authentication platform CheckCheck is now offering verification services for Pop Mart’s Labubu figures, responding to surging demand and a growing influx of counterfeit products.

According to the company, authentication through the CheckCheck app is designed to be fast and user-friendly. Customers upload photos of their figure, which are first screened using proprietary technology and then reviewed by two independent expert authenticators. Most results are returned in under 30 minutes.

Pop Mart reported 13.04 billion RMB in revenue last year (approximately US$1.8 billion), a 106.9 per cent increase year-over-year. The Monsters line, featuring Labubu, accounted for 3.04 billion RMB (approximately US$418 million), 23 per cent of the company’s total revenue.

As Labubu’s popularity grows, so too has the presence of imitation figures in the market. Counterfeit versions, often referred to as “Lafufu,” mimic the look of authentic Labubu toys but fall short in craftsmanship, materials, and overall quality.

In addition to Labubu, CheckCheck also offers authentication services for sneakers, luxury handbags, wallets and accessories. 

