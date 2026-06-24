BusinessWorkforce

Why are Samsung employees South Korea’s most desirable singles?

Semiconductor worker in chip facility.
Chip boom boosts career status.
By Reuters
The global AI boom has turned South Korean chipmaking giants SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics into stock market darlings. It has also thrust their employees into the top tier of the country’s highly competitive marriage market. South Korean matchmaking firms say people working at the firms are now being ranked alongside doctors, lawyers and people from other traditionally elite professions as hefty bonuses linked to the global AI boom create a new class of affluent employees. Career consultant

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY OFFER

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

David's Bridal CEO Kelly Cook standing in front of a rack holding several bridal dresses.
Strategy IR Pro

VIDEO: Kelly Cook on connecting with customers on an emotional level

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
A Gentle Monster store
Fashion & accessories

Google to invest US$100m in Gentle Monster to develop AI-powered glasses

Irene Dong
Australian banknotes at an ATM machine
Regulatory

ACCC allows banks, retailers to collab on continuity of cash-in-transit services

Sean Cao
people standing in front of a shop window in china
Financial IR Pro

Subsidies spark a retail surge, but can China’s momentum last?

Michael Baker
a campaign image from 2019 showing two models wearing ginger and smart
Financial

Exclusive: New owner of SurfStitch, Ginger & Smart plans to relaunch the brands

Heather McIlvaine
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay