Konbini dreams: Why Australia’s convenience future looks Japanese

nore in Australia. For Theo Foukkare, chief executive of the Australian Association of Convenience Stores, the appeal extends far beyond aesthetics. “What the konbini perfected decades ago — fresh, high quality, freshly prepared food sitting at the heart of the store is exactly the shift now reshaping Australian convenience,” he told Inside Retail. “We describe this transition as the move from convenience to ‘foodvenience’: where food is no longer an add-on to fuel, it’s the growth engine.” The Australian Association of Convenience Stores’ 2025 State of the Industry Report claims foodservice reached $1.48 billion, marking an eighth consecutive year of growth. Japanese convenience store supremacy The roots of Japan’s convenience store supremacy seem meticulous, and while visitors often marvel at perfectly stocked shelves and immaculately prepared meals, the true achievement lies in how Japan operates. 7-Eleven Japan, FamilyMart and Lawson comprise the nation’s most popular operators and collectively run over 50,000 stores nationwide. A hallmark component of konbini culture is Japanese rice balls wrapped in seaweed “ongiri”, which succeeded because retailers could deliver them from store to store with speed. Over time, 7-Eleven Japan shortened the gap between store orders and delivery from one week to just 24 hours, and freshness became an operational doctrine, creating an effortless customer experience while requiring extraordinary precision behind the scenes. Foukkare noted that prepared food, take-home meals, fresh sandwiches and wraps, and an in-store bakery surge, with bakery snacks up 14.1 per cent and foodservice unit sales back up 5.2 per cent. Food and beverage now accounts for 68.8 per cent of convenience channel sales. “Our 2025 Store of the Year, Jack & Co at Northwood, is a good signpost of where this is heading, built around fresh food made in store daily.” He sees unmistakable parallels between Japan’s reliance on freshly prepared bento and salads and Australia’s growing emphasis on premium coffee, sushi, bakery cabinets, hot savouries and healthier grab-and-go meals available in stores. For Lilly Trewartha of Hobart’s Temporary Izakaya pop-up, the konbini represents a more significant sensibility. “The konbini is more than just grab and go. It’s an everyday luxury. It’s thoughtful, efficient and always delicious, and an absolute must when visiting Japan,” she told Gourmet Traveller. That sentiment is echoed by many Australian travellers who return home with stories of Japan’s elaborate vending machines, late-night desserts and perfectly packed fresh sandwiches from their closest 24/7 konbini. Former Tokyo resident and television personality Adam Liaw even described convenience stores as indispensable when travelling with children, while author Emiko Davies praised their reliability during the disorienting first days of jet lag. Suupaa enters the market Now, entrepreneurs have taken notice. Melbourne’s Suupaa, founded last year by Stefanie Breschi and Alex Boffa, translates the konbini concept into an Australian setting through a hybrid retail and hospitality format inspired by Japanese convenience stores. Bento boxes, donburi bowls and steamed buns sit alongside retail shelves, while even staff uniforms draw inspiration from FamilyMart. The venue joins a growing cohort of listening bars, kissa cafés and Japanese-inspired food concepts emerging across Australia’s metropolitan centres. Their popularity proves Australia maintains a rapidly growing appetite for experiences that combine efficiency with taste. Japanese food culture offers a comprehensive bundle of appealing flavours, design, utility and attentiveness that resonates strongly with contemporary consumers. Whether konbini culture ultimately becomes a defining curio within Australian retail remains an open question, though Foukkare is confident about the trajectory. “We’re moving in that direction, but with an Australian accent. The konbini model works because it’s built on relevance, speed, quality and trust, the same four things our time-poor consumers now demand.” He points to changing expectations among shoppers who seek café-quality food delivered with convenience-store immediacy. Australia’s forecourt heritage may produce its own interpretation of the model, particularly as vehicle technology evolves and customer dwell times lengthen. “We won’t simply copy the konbini,” Foukkare said, “but the best Australian operators are absolutely learning from it, and foodvenience is the bridge between the two. The direction of travel is unmistakable.”