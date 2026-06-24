IR ProFuel & convenience

Konbini dreams: Why Australia’s convenience future looks Japanese

Lawsons Japan
From onigiri to “foodvenience”, Japan’s retail icon is influencing Australia.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Few people could have predicted what would follow when the first 7-Eleven opened in Japan in 1974. What started as a traditional convenience store concept was adapted by Japanese retailers into the “konbiniensu sutoru” (or “konbini”), an elevated experience offering fresh meals and quality products rather than just cheap snacks and fuel. Now, as operators pursue better food and experiences, the format – which generates 11 trillion yen annually –  is becoming prescient and hard to ig

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