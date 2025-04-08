Designerex resumes trading amid ‘significant’ investor interest 

Designer dress sharing platform Designerex has resumed trading after entering voluntary administration last month.

The company said it had received “significant interest” from multiple parties in acquiring or investing in its business.

“This interest reinforces both the brand’s proven value and the increasing appetite for sustainable, circular fashion models,” Designerex added.

As a result, the appointed administrators from O’Brien Palmer, in conjunction with the platform’s co-founders Kirsten Kore and Costa Koulis, have decided to recommence trading.

The company said the move was made in the best interests of its community, supplier network, investors, and the rapidly growing fashion rental market.

“We’ve been incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from our customers, stakeholders, and industry peers and are more committed than ever to delivering the secure, innovative experience Designerex is known for,” it added.

Founded in 2016, Designerex allows customers to create accounts and list items for rent directly from the online checkout pages of participating brands.

When entering administration in March, the company cited a legal dispute with a technology provider and said the process would allow it to minimise further disruption caused by the issue. It also paused bookings as it underwent the transition.