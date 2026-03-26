BusinessSupply chain

AusPost increases fuel surcharges – but not for everyone

Australia Post
The changes will come into effect from April 23. (Source: Australia Post)
By Harry Booth

Australia Post has announced the increase of its fuel surcharge for domestic parcel sending, in a bid to “help recover the recent significant rise in fuel costs”.

Some 30,000 contract customers will be affected. AusPost said there won’t be any change for its 250,000 MyPost business customers and its retail customers.

From April 23, both the domestic parcel sending contract customers and the StarTrack couriers will have the 4.8 per cent surcharge increased to 12 per cent. At the same time, StarTrack Express and StarTrack Premium surcharges will increase from 15.5 to 22.7 per cent.

“We carefully consider any pricing changes and the impact on our customers; however, like for many other Australian businesses, this is a necessary change to help manage cost in a challenging environment,” an AusPost spokesperson said.

“Australia Post remains committed to supporting customers and communities and has contingency planning in place for its operations, including onsite fuel storage at key delivery facilities.”

The spokesperson added that the company will be monitoring the situation, promising more updates for customers.

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