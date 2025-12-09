BusinessMarketing

The Iconic, Oz Hair partner with Australia Post to promote secure delivery options

Australia Post's national campaign
The campaign is being promoted across Australia Post’s retail network. (Source: Supplied)
By Uyen Duong

Australia Post has partnered with The Iconic and Oz Hair and Beauty on a national campaign that encourages online shoppers to choose secure delivery methods, as parcel theft becomes a growing concern for retailers and customers.

The initiative centres on Australia Post’s Parcel Locker network, which allows customers to collect, send or return parcels at more than 1000 locations. Both retailers are promoting the option at checkout, with customers receiving a $10 reward when selecting a Parcel Locker for delivery.

The campaign is being promoted across the partners’ digital channels and through Australia Post’s retail network, including Post Office screens nationwide and selected Parcel Locker sites in metropolitan Sydney.

Gary Starr, executive GM, parcel, post and e-commerce services at Australia Post, said the partnership reflects ongoing collaboration with leading online retailers to expand delivery choices.

“Online shoppers want choice, control and confidence when receiving parcels,” said Starr. “By partnering with leading retailers like The Iconic and Oz Hair and Beauty, we can spotlight convenient delivery options and make receiving a parcel even smoother during the busiest time of year.”

The partnership is part of Australia Post’s broader strategy to collaborate with e-commerce brands on secure and flexible delivery solutions, which it says reinforces its position as a preferred delivery partner for Australian retailers.

