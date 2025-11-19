Aritzia’s new flagship signals a strong era for the brand 

e ongoing positive response to our product and strong execution across our three strategic growth levers – geographic expansion, digital growth and increased brand awareness,” she said. One example of the brand’s digital growth is the launch of its first app, which went live this October. The application provides shoppers with a glimpse of what it’s like to have a personal stylist, with outfit-curation ideas from Aritzia Muses, the brand’s in-house stylists and creators, as well as exclusive early access to the retailer’s product launches, colour drops, and collaborations. In addition to making digital moves, the brand has significantly accelerated its pace in brick-and-mortar in 2025. In July, Aritzia reported that it had grown its retail footprint by 25 per cent over the past year, including opening 13 stores and redesigning three existing ones. Moving into the year ahead, Wong noted that the brand will remain “agile” as it navigates tariff-related developments from “a position of strength”. “The momentum in our business, our proven operating model and our healthy balance sheet give us confidence in our path forward as we capitalize on our vast opportunity for growth in the United States and beyond.” How Aritzia is expanding its American retail presence This week, Aritzia took a major step in its brick-and-mortar expansion plan with the launch of its latest flagship store, a 25,000-square-foot location that opened to the public on November 21. Located at 115 Fifth Avenue, on the corner of 19th Street, on the site of a former Madewell store, the store is housed in a 1869 historic building that once housed the Arnold Constable department store. This flagship will replace the brand’s other outlet, which had been placed just two blocks south on Fifth Avenue. It should be noted that this shop is triple the size of the soon-to-be-closed store, as Aritzia’s stores typically average around 10,000sqft. In addition to the size switch-up, Aritzia’s latest offers a more elevated experience than some of its more recent openings. Walking onto the first floor of the two-level location, shoppers will recognize familiar Aritzia design elements such as the brand’s classic sand-cast brick, mosaic floors with marble accents, oak paneling and vintage tables used to display new and evergreen merchandize. However, that is where the familiarity drops off. The new shop showcases custom design features, including exposed and fluted cast-iron columns with ornate capitals, monolithic masonry archways, scalloped ceilings, and bronze detailing, all conceptualized by Aritzia’s team of in-house architects and interior designers. Additionally, the Flatiron spot includes an expansive, 1,000 square-foot “A-OK Café, Aritzia’s in-house coffee shop, which usually measures around 400 square feet, as well as 38 “styling suites” that are located in “Atelier” areas on both floors of the flagship. The bigger, more stately store is just a reflection of Aritzia’s aggressive approach to store expansion, especially in the US market, coming ahead. Currently, Aritzia has 140 stores total in North America, including 72 in the US. While plans are not entirely definitive at this time, the brand has expressed its potential to expand to approximately 200 locations nationwide over the next few years. Experts discuss the secret behind Aritzia’s sales sauce As Global Data’s managing director, Neil Saunders told Inside Retail, “Aritzia does a whole host of things right, which is why the brand is growing so quickly.” At the heart of doing things right, Saunders credited the Canadian retailer for its curation of on-trend, customer-centric products. “The assortment has been designed to really appeal to a number of carefully defined consumer segments and mindsets.” Additionally, he noted that Aritzia’s stores are well organized around these category capsules, with designated little areas that focus on different items. “Not only does this make the offer easy to shop, which is important for consumers,” explained Saunders, “it helps move the brand away from being too mass. Rather than a sea of merchandize, it’s like a series of smaller boutiques with which consumers can engage depending on their mood and needs.” While each Aritzia shop is different, especially with the launch of the Flatiron location, the brand provides an overall sense of warmth and sophistication at a fairly accessible price point, with its approach to store design that creates a “very strong value position”. With a defined approach to store design, a keen eye for product curation, and a calculated approach to omnichannel expansion, experts concur that Aritzia is well-positioned to double down on brand growth. As CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, Melissa Minkow, commented, “Now is definitely the right time for them to expand. Their assortment and brand image align perfectly with what the market is seeking. Their price points are accessible, but the quality is there, and the pieces are always timeless, elevated staples.” Further reading: How Gen Z are preparing for 2025 holiday shopping