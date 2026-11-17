ODE (Off Duty Essentials) has opened a boutique at Westfield Warringah Mall, following the launch of its Paddington store as the Sydney-based fashion brand expands nationwide.

Known for its contemporary approach to everyday dressing, ODE offers ready-to-wear apparel, footwear and accessories, which the brand describes as featuring “statement silhouettes, considered fabrics and thoughtful detailing.”

The brand also launched a dedicated online store to provide customers nationwide with greater access to its collections.

On opening day on November 11, ODE offered complimentary coffee and Rhode Beauty gifts to attract Gen Z and millennial shoppers to the new store.

“With more ways to shop online and in person, ODE invites women to take a closer look, try something different and make it their own,” the company said.

Established in 2023, ODE is owned and operated by Accent Group, one of Australia’s largest footwear and apparel retailer.