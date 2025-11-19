IR ProStore design

Uniqlo’s Joey Tong on the thinking behind the brand’s Orchard flagship refresh

First opened in March 2016, the store is one of the 17 worldwide.
First opened in March 2016, the store is one of the 17 worldwide. (Source: Supplied)
Uniqlo Singapore’s revamped global flagship store on Orchard Road.
Uniqlo Singapore’s revamped global flagship store on Orchard Road. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Uniqlo Singapore has recently unveiled its revamped global flagship store on Orchard Road, introducing changes informed by local behaviour and adding new features that connect the space more closely with its surrounding neighbourhood. First opened in March 2016, the store is one of the 17 worldwide. Besides product offerings, the revamped store also offers services such as Uniqlo Flower and Re.Uniqlo Studio.  Inside Retail spoke with Joey Tong, director of store development, to discuss how

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Snoop Dogg wears Lovechild jewelry in campaign image
Marketing

Snoop Dogg creates jewellery label with Metal Alchemist founder Carolyn Rafaelian

Sean Cao
Step One models display new bra and underwear as part of 2024 brand campaign launch.
Sustainability IR Pro

Why Step One CEO Greg Taylor is investing in ESG despite the cost

Tamera Francis
living room furniture
Furniture & homewares

Nick Scali at risk of missing profit guidance due to container shipment delay

Celene Ignacio
round island with green field
Workforce

Phillip Island gift shop operators charged with underpaying staff

Celene Ignacio
Vietnamese singer Song Luan models a black T-shirt and jeans from Coolmate’s FW24 collection.
Strategy IR Pro

Coolmate plots international debut after securing $6 million in Series B 

Tong Van
Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo.
Supermarkets

Seven & I shares soar as founder family reportedly speeds buyout plan

Reuters
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay