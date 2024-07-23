Aesop’s comeback: Beauty brand to return to David Jones stores

Aesop will return to David Jones next month as part of the department store chain’s strategy to boost its luxury beauty offerings.

Aesop’s full product range of skincare, body care, fragrance and home essentials will be available on David Jones’s website starting August.

The brand will later launch at Chadstone Shopping Centre and Bourke Street Mall as part of the stores’ $15 million beauty hall redevelopment. Aesop will also be offered at the Elizabeth Street Flagship in the coming months.

David Jones GM of Beauty Alicia Shoolman said there has been consistent demand for Aesop products, with over 500 customers searching for the brand on the company’s website each week.

“We recognise the importance of evolving our beauty offering and experiences to meet the expectations of our customers.

“The return of Aesop signals our commitment to invest in a refreshed beauty execution that reflects our dedication to providing a truly world-class and luxurious shopping journey, like no other,” Shoolman added.