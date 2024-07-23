BusinessStrategy

Aesop’s comeback: Beauty brand to return to David Jones stores

(Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Aesop will return to David Jones next month as part of the department store chain’s strategy to boost its luxury beauty offerings.

Aesop’s full product range of skincare, body care, fragrance and home essentials will be available on David Jones’s website starting August.

The brand will later launch at Chadstone Shopping Centre and Bourke Street Mall as part of the stores’ $15 million beauty hall redevelopment. Aesop will also be offered at the Elizabeth Street Flagship in the coming months.

David Jones GM of Beauty Alicia Shoolman said there has been consistent demand for Aesop products, with over 500 customers searching for the brand on the company’s website each week.

“We recognise the importance of evolving our beauty offering and experiences to meet the expectations of our customers. 

“The return of Aesop signals our commitment to invest in a refreshed beauty execution that reflects our dedication to providing a truly world-class and luxurious shopping journey, like no other,” Shoolman added.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Supply chain

How Gami Chicken’s growth strategy will lead it to be a $60m business

Sarah Stowe
Sustainability IR Pro

“The writing is on the wall”: Winning Group, Go for Zero talk circularity

Dean Blake
Carpet Court back in the day. Image supplied
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

50 years: How Carpet Court became a $500 million flooring powerhouse

Aron Lewin
Latest

Temu is the fastest-growing online retail brand in Australia

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Why New Balance is putting people at the heart of its new store concept

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay