Adore Beauty delivers record EBITDA as sales grow

Adore Beauty has reported record EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and margin amid higher sales in the last fiscal year.

The company’s EBITDA soared 67.8 per cent to $8.1 million for the year ended June 30, with EBITDA margin at 4.1 per cent and gross margin up 190 basis points to 35.3 per cent.

Revenue increased 1.6 per cent to $198.8 million, and new customers grew 4.9 per cent.

The company noted that the Ikou integration has been progressing well, with revenue growth recorded across all channels.

“Our strong FY25 performance in what was a challenging consumer market reflects significant progress in the delivery of our strategic plan,” said CEO Sacha Laing.

“The quality of our earnings continues to improve, driven by investment in our consumer-centric omni-channel model, enhanced AI online personalisation, reduced promotional cadence, Ikou acquisition and continued retail media growth – all underpinned by disciplined cost and inventory management.”

During the year, the company opened four new retail stores (three Adore Beauty locations and one Ikou) with an additional three under construction at year’s end. Another five stores are under lease and set to open during the first half of FY26.

The retailer onboarded 60 new brands, including Biodance, Hermes, Gucci Beauty, MCoBeauty, and Prada Beauty, with a strong new brand launch pipeline in FY26.

For the new fiscal year, Adore Beauty is targeting an EBITDA margin of 5-6 per cent, representing an increase of 90-200 basis points.