‘We’re in the Dark Ages’: Industry associations speak out against red tape

Concerns over increased workplace regulation have been voiced by The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (Cosboa) and Australian Retailers Association (ARA).

The three industry groups issued a joint statement after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed to protect penalty rates through new legislation if his government is re-elected.

The ARA previously proposed several amendments to the general retail industry award, which included allowing managerial-level staff to choose between being paid penalty rates or opting for a salary that matches their expected annual pay.

ARA chief industry affairs officer Fleur Brown said employee choice is at the heart of the proposals put forward to the Fair Work Commission.

“Aside from the dangerous precedent of interfering with an independent legal process, opposing these changes means many employees lose the chance to gain on flexibility and wages.

“Unfortunately, government and unions continue to misconstrue what’s actually been proposed. Penalty rates will not be removed under our proposal. What’s proposed is that retail managers can opt into an annualised salary which provides greater income and financial stability and would see them on average $5841.65 better off annually.”

ACCI CEO Andrew McKellar said Australian business is overwhelmed by red tape and complexity, which could hamper growth and result in fewer jobs and lower wages.

He added that the government’s focus needs to be on dealing with trade wars and increased global competition, not interfering in independent determinations and keeping workforce regulation “in the Dark Ages”.

“This is a clear example of trade unions denying choice and flexibility to employees about their own work and pay arrangements,” McKellar stated.

According to Cosboa CEO Luke Achterstraat, small businesses are currently under intense pressure.

“Red tape and complexity is undermining the viability of Australian small businesses. It’s not sustainable. We need to make sure our workplace system supports economic growth and productivity, job security, and fair opportunities for employees and employers alike.”

“We call on all candidates at this Federal election to stand up and support the 5 million Australian jobs that exist because of small business.”