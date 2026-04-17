BusinessRegulatory

‘Magnets may stick together in child’s intestine’: Kids’ toy recalled

Blumi Baby magnet story
The toys (left) should be disposed of immediately, the ACCC said (Source: ACCC/Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

A magnetic kids’ toy made by Blumi Baby has been recalled under the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) guidance.

MagniMates Flexible Magnetic Toy Figures do not comply with the safety requirements for magnetic toys, the ACCC said, alleging that they carry a “risk of serious internal injuries or death” for children.

“If a child swallows more than one high-powered magnet … the magnets may stick together in the child’s intestine or other digestive tissue,” the commission said. “An incident has occurred.”

Parents who have this product for their children are told to stop them using it immediately and keep it out of reach. “Dispose of the product safely by placing it in a sealed bag and putting it in an outdoor bin,” the ACCC said.

A full refund is said to have been provided for all Australian customers.

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