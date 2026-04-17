BusinessSupermarkets

IGA creates ‘chief chatty officer’ role to ‘genuinely make someone’s day’

IGA logo
The IGA in Allambie Heights introduced the changes. (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Independent supermarket chain IGA has introduced a “community check-in” and ‘chief chatty officer’ into one of its stores to combat loneliness.

The company said that 40 per cent of Australians experience loneliness at least some of the time, and that a customer having a conversation at one of its checkout registers could be “one of the longest and most meaningful interactions of their day”.

IGA Allambie Heights, Sydney, has introduced a dedicated lane where shoppers are encouraged to slow down and talk to staff. The store’s chief chatty officer, Layne Berry, said the move has proven to be a success.

“While so much of retail is moving towards speed and convenience, we noticed many of our local shoppers were actively choosing the staffed checkouts – not because they had to, but because they genuinely value those small, human interactions,” Berry said. 

“We wanted to protect that and take it a step further. The community check-in creates a space where no one feels rushed, and where conversation is a meaningful part of the experience – not something you have to squeeze in.”

The Community Check In trial will remain open on weekdays from 10am – 2pm until May 15.

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