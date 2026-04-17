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Angus Harris on growth, growers and the future of Harris Farm Markets

How CEO Angus Harris balances a 55-year legacy.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Angus Harris spends much of his time where food actually moves: at the Sydney Markets before sunrise; inside warehouses where pallets of citrus shift through the air; or walking the aisles of his stores where customers expect fruit to smell like fruit. Harris Farm Markets, the family grocer founded by Angus’s parents, Cathy and David Harris, in 1971, has now reached its 55th year, a rarity in Australian grocery, where consolidation has steadily absorbed independent players. Yet the company

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