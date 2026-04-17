Angus Harris on growth, growers and the future of Harris Farm Markets

pany remains family owned and closely managed, with Angus Harris and his brother Luke guiding a business that has grown from a single suburban greengrocer into one of the country’s most recognised fresh food retailers. “Being family-owned means we can take a longer view,” Angus Harris told Inside FMCG. “We’re building for the next generation, not next quarter.” The grocery industry is often governed by quarterly results and rapid cost efficiencies. Harris Farm’s leadership has instead focused on investments that might take years to reveal their value. The company continues to cultivate decades-long relationships with growers across Australia while maintaining a hands-on leadership style. Angus noted that he and Luke spend much of their time moving between markets, warehouses and stores, staying close to the daily mechanics of the business. Logistics, the backbone of quality control The long-term thinking is perhaps most visible in the company’s investment in its Greystanes distribution centre in Western Sydney. For a business built on freshness, logistics is not merely operational infrastructure but the backbone of quality control. Angus describes the facility as a turning point in the company’s ability to grow while maintaining its standards. “Greystanes has been a gamechanger in opening up our ability to grow beyond our current network and support our expansion into Queensland and the ACT, and filling out our Sydney stores,” he explained. The facility, developed with automation partner Vanderlande, gives the company greater co-ordination over how produce moves through its network. Distribution control, he noted, allows Harris Farm to balance expansion with quality. “Having control over our own distribution means we can co-ordinate buying and flow much more effectively without compromising quality.” It also represents the company’s first meaningful step into automation. “It’s been a big step up being our first footsteps in automation but our people and Vanderlande have done an awesome job.” The Greystanes investment signals a belief that independence can coexist with sophisticated logistics if the systems behind the scenes are carefully designed. Supply-chain control has also allowed Harris Farm to pursue sustainability programs with measurable outcomes rather than symbolic gestures. Angus often frames sustainability through the company’s internal purpose statement, which it describes as working “for the greater goodness”. “For us, sustainability is how we bring our purpose to life ‘for the greater goodness’. It is about making considered decisions that create positive outcomes for our customers, our suppliers, our people, our business and the planet.” Angus said. The philosophy extends through sourcing decisions, waste reduction programs and partnerships with charities and environmental organisations. Bringing back the ‘ugly fruit’ One of the most visible initiatives has been the company’s commitment to imperfect produce – fruit and vegetables that might otherwise be rejected because they fall outside cosmetic retail standards. “In 2025, we reached a milestone, selling 50 million kilograms of imperfect fruit and veg, helping farmers reduce waste across our supply chain,” Angus Harris said. The initiative provides farmers with an additional market while allowing customers to buy produce at lower prices. At the same time, Harris Farm has strengthened its partnerships with organisations such as OzHarvest and One Meal, ensuring surplus food reaches communities rather than landfill. Environmental goals extend beyond food waste. Across its network, the company has introduced recycling programs aimed at diverting 90 per cent of store waste from landfill, while a shift to renewable electricity has significantly lowered operational emissions. Harris noted that the company achieved a major milestone when it moved to fully renewable energy across its stores. “This year, we also achieved substantial reductions in our Scope 1 & 2 emissions by procuring 100 per cent renewable electricity,” he said. For a retailer whose identity is rooted in fresh produce, aligning environmental practices with commercial operations has become a practical extension of the brand’s values. Evolving leadership Inside the company, Angus noted, leadership has changed as the business has grown. Early in his career the instinct was to solve problems directly. Over time, the role has evolved toward enabling teams to make decisions themselves. “The biggest shift has been moving from doing to enabling,” he said. That transition requires systems, trust and clarity. “As we’ve grown, I’ve had to get better at building systems, and coaching and empowering teams, rather than solving every problem myself.” For him, leadership now centres on context and curiosity rather than control. In recent years, Harris Farm has chosen to ban artificial colouring across its products, a move driven by changing consumer expectations and the company’s broader food philosophy. “Customers were questioning what was in their food, and we couldn’t justify using artificial colours just to make things look prettier.” Angus recounted. Reformulation required collaboration with suppliers and adjustments to production processes, yet he thinks the outcome reinforced customer trust. “Yes, reformulation was complex, but customers appreciated the transparency. It’s also pushed suppliers to innovate, which benefits everyone,” he said. The advent of AI and Amazon Technology is another area where Angus sees practical opportunity rather than abstract transformation. Artificial intelligence tools are now being applied across buying, forecasting and customer engagement systems within the business. “We’re pushing ahead with AI across all areas of the business, including buying, customer engagement, and operations,” he said. He has been particularly interested in emerging development tools like Claude Code and Codex by ChatGPT. For him, the immediate benefit lies in freeing employees from repetitive tasks so they can focus on relationships with suppliers and customers. The company has also extended its reach through partnerships that would once have seemed unlikely for a traditional grocer. Harris Farm’s integration with Amazon allows customers across Sydney and beyond to access its products without visiting a physical store. Angus sees the partnership as a way to introduce the brand to a wider audience while maintaining its standards. “I’m genuinely excited about the Amazon partnership – it opens up a much broader audience who can now access what makes Harris Farm special.” Crucially, he said, the company still controls its product and quality. “We control the product, maintain quality, and stay true to our values while introducing thousands of new customers to real food, with real provenance.” The broader philosophy behind the business remains straightforward. “We believe we provide customers with values.” It is a phrase that captures the company’s effort to balance commercial growth with ethical sourcing and community engagement. “You can feel assured when shopping with us that we have done the hard work for you, and that everyone in our business and supply chain has received a fair go.” For him, the idea is less a slogan than an inheritance. Harris Farm was built by his father as a neighbourhood grocer with a farmer’s sensibility and a belief that quality and fairness could sit alongside commercial success. More than half a century later, the stores are larger, the logistics more sophisticated and the supply chains longer. Yet the governing instinct remains recognisably the same: a family grocer’s sense of responsibility, carried forward into a far more complex retail age. Originally featured in the April edition of Inside FMCG magazine.