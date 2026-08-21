SectorsSports & adventure

On launches its first store in Sydney, at Westfield Bondi Junction

The layout features neutral tones and materials intended to reflect coastal environment elements. (Source: On)
By My Nguyen

Sportswear brand On has opened its first retail store in Sydney, expanding its physical footprint to two locations in Australia.

Located on Level 3 of Westfield Bondi Junction, the 493sqm space carries the brand’s full range of footwear, apparel, and accessories for running, training, tennis, and lifestyle activities. 

The site will also stock limited product releases from partner collaborations, including Post Archive Faction, Sky High Farm Goods, and Erewhon.

The store’s interior design incorporates sandstone-inspired seating, locally sourced tiles, textured concrete, and an accent wall produced by local specialists Pretty in Paint Australia. 

According to the company, the store layout features neutral tones and materials intended to reflect coastal environment elements from Bondi’s coastal running routes to Sydney’s shoreline.

The Bondi Junction opening brings the Swiss company’s global retail network to more than 70 corporate-owned stores.

“Bondi is a place where movement and the outdoors are naturally a part of everyday life. We wake up at sunrise for our iconic coastal life, from runs and walks to the amazing community that surrounds us,” said Lauren Portelli, commercial director Oceania at On.

“It’s a place that feels deeply connected to what On stands for. We’re excited to put some Swiss roots down in Bondi and create a space that reflects the charm of Bondi and shares the latest performance innovations to the local Sydney community,” said Portelli. 

The brand, founded in 2010, distributes to more than 80 countries. Last year, the company collaborated with actress and producer Zendaya to launch a collection that includes her first co-created sneaker.

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