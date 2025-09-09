On partners with Zendaya for new sneaker and apparel line

Swiss sportswear brand On has partnered with actress and producer Zendaya to launch a collection that includes her first co-created sneaker.

The collaboration introduces the Cloudzone Moon, a sneaker designed with a breathable mesh upper, a supportive heel, and cushioning. Meanwhile, the apparel line features bomber jackets, bodysuits, and tracksuits.

Zendaya also worked with the brand for the creative direction of the campaign.

“Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone,” she said.

“This story felt personal: A reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many pieces that ultimately make us whole.”