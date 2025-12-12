Victoria’s Secret makes WA debut, at Karrinyup

Victoria’s Secret has opened its first store in Western Australia, launching a full assortment location at Karrinyup Shopping Centre as part of the brand’s continued expansion across the country.

The Karrinyup store becomes the sixth full-assortment site in Australia, joining existing locations in Melbourne, the Gold Coast, and Brisbane.

The store features the ‘Store of the Future’ design, which aims to modernise the shopping experience, as well as the full range of lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, accessories and beauty products.

The store also offers access to Victoria’s Secret’s bra-fitting service, staffed by trained fit specialists. The brand has emphasised personalised service as a key part of its in-store offering, particularly as it competes in an increasingly crowded lingerie market.

Valiram Group, which operates Victoria’s Secret in Australia, said the Perth opening responds to long-standing demand from WA customers.

“Bringing Victoria’s Secret to Western Australia isn’t just an expansion, it’s a promise to show up for a community that’s been waiting for the full brand experience,” said Valiram Group executive director, Ashvin Valiram.

“Our goal and strategy have always been to bring category-leading global brands to Australia. Every customer who walks in should feel seen, supported, and beautifully taken care of.”

Victoria’s Secret now operates a mix of full-assortment and beauty-only stores across the country, including locations in Homebush, Parramatta, Fountain Gate, Southland, North Lakes, Melbourne Central, and Doncaster.