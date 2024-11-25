Soul Origin unveils new store design and plans for drive-thru

Soul Origin has unveiled its dynamic rebrand at the new-look Parramatta Westfield store, the first brand refresh for the 13-year-old chain.

A bright saffron is the highlight among natural tones and earthy, organic materials. It features in the brand icon, coffee equipment and packaging.

Adam Neill, chief operating officer, said “We are excited to embark on the next stage for Soul Origin, the new rebrand aims to revitalise the brand and propel it forward on its journey. The new store design is the ultimate expression of the brand, with the dedicated coffee area demonstrating just how serious we are about coffee,” he said.

Food and coffee the heroes

“We tried to make sure we elevated the brand without going away from the pillars of the business. The new look complements the freshness and the quality of the food,” he told Inside Retail‘s sister tile Franchise Executives.

The new look also features digital menu boards.

“We didn’t want the menu boards to be too QSR, but tell a little of what we do. The food and the product will always be the hero,” he said.

“The new logo, our icon, links everything through tone of voice, underpinned with the message Goodness made Great.”

Neill said the new rebrand began with the introduction of packaging into the market.

“Our new packaging has been transitioning since April this year and is now almost completed across all of our categories,” he said.

Neill said the company will refine the store fitout costs for rollout across the network.

“The first of anything you learn a lot on the way. Working on plans for rollout, we know this will cost the same as a current store. And it is built in a cost-effective way to bring in to existing stores. It’s about the treatment of the materials, and what we do with the equipment,” he said.

Next year will see 12 planned store refurbishments. However Neill expects franchisees across the brand’s 150 stores may choose to refurbish before their agreement renewal.

Drive-through coming

Celebrating the opening of the new-look store, Soul Origin founder Hao Quach also confirmed a drive-thru model is the next project for the chain.

“We have been working through different models, shopping centres, airport, unis and now drive-throughs,” he told Franchise Executives.

“It comes back to our roots of convenience and giving customers another format to make their lives easier.”

The first drive-through store will be either corporate-owned or a joint venture with an existing franchisee.

“We like to take our franchise partners on a journey,” he said. “We are reinvesting in the business.”

