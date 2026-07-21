Seafolly marks ‘significant milestone’ with China expansion

Sydney-founded swimwear brand Seafolly is marking a “significant milestone” as it expands into China.

The latest in a series of international entries, Seafolly’s China move follows the recent success of its performance in both the US and UAE. Founded in 1975, Seafolly now stocks its products in more than 1200 locations across 46 countries.

Seafolly said it comes amid growing demand from Chinese customers alongside a surge in discretionary and travel spending. These spending habits, the company added, have been favouring Australian brands.

“Our expansion into China represents a significant milestone in Seafolly’s international growth strategy,” said Brendan Santamaria, CEO of Seafolly.

“We’ve seen strong momentum across our global markets, and the appetite for premium Australian lifestyle brands in China continues to grow. Establishing a local presence in Shanghai allows us to build the brand authentically and connect directly with consumers.”

The brand will open a Shanghai office as part of the expansion and build its social media presence on China-specific platforms such as Rednote, Douyin, and Tmall.

It said that local influencer partnerships and livestream campaigns have generated “strong engagement and positive consumer sentiment”, with Seafolly’s attention turning to its next phase of growth.

Brick-and-mortar retail stores are planned to be opened within the year.