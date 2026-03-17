Featured PostOpenings & closings

T2 Tea to exit Singapore, closing three remaining stores

Hand holding T2 tea mug on sofa.
T2 has been scaling back its international operations since 2023
By Harry Booth

Australian tea brand T2 Tea is closing its three outlets in Singapore this month, with the brand exiting the market after nine years.

The branches in VivoCity, 313@Somerset and Suntec City will close between March 20 and 25. Closing down sales with discounts up to 70 per cent off have been circulating on social media platforms.

Founded in Melbourne in 1996, T2 Tea was acquired by Unilever in 2013 for an estimated $60 million. The conglomerate then divested its tea division to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in 2022, after which the division was renamed Lipton Teas and Infusions.

Shortly after the CVC deal, in 2023, T2 closed its operations in the UK and the US to focus on Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. At the time, the company said this was due to the “unprecedented changes” of the prior years.

Multiple local news outlets in Singapore reported the brand’s exit from the region, with a business spokesperson telling Asia One that the stores will close “indefinitely”.

The spokesperson added that the brand could assess opportunities to re-enter Singapore in the future.
Inside Retail has approached T2 Tea for a comment on the decision.

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