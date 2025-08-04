China’s Punkverse makes its first overseas foray

Punkverse, the retail division of Chinese collectible toy company PunkCode, is set to open its first international flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The Vietnam store, its location undisclosed, will introduce a retail model that blends original IP, extended reality (XR) experiences, and a new participatory retail model, allowing consumers to take part in store ownership and profit-sharing.

PunkCode is known for its characters, including Space Ape and Punk Ape, and has partnered with renowned Chinese artists such as Zhang Daqian and Guan Shanyue.

Punkverse plays a central role in the company’s global strategy, combining toy manufacturing, artist collaborations, immersive technologies, and international distribution. The company positions itself as a next-generation “Art Toy Culture Stock” and “XR Technology Stock.”

According to the company, Vietnam was chosen for its young, tech-savvy population, a growing middle class, strong adoption of mobile payments, and an emerging collectibles market. PunkCode plans to open flagship stores in Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Dubai by next year, as part of its ambitious “1000 Store Plan.”

PunkCode has also finalised its Nasdaq listing structure under the ticker symbol “PKCD” and aims to go public next year.

