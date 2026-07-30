BusinessStrategy

How Glow Recipe’s co-founders built a Korean-inspired, industry-leading brand

Glow Recipe co-founders Sarah Lee and Christina Chang standing in front of a pink background.
“One of our biggest strengths has always been staying incredibly close to our community.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From pitching their brand on the US version of Shark Tank to becoming one of Sephora’s best-selling skincare brands, Christine Chang and Sarah Lee have had quite the brand-building experience. Inside Retail connected with the co-founders of Glow Recipe to learn more about how these veteran beauty executives transitioned from the corporate world to launching an indie beauty brand that now ranks alongside the biggest legacy players in the industry in sales. Inside Retail: Prior to launching Glow

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