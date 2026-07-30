How Glow Recipe’s co-founders built a Korean-inspired, industry-leading brand

g Glow Recipe, can you delve into your career background and how your path led you to becoming a brand founder? Sarah Lee: Before founding Glow Recipe, we both built our careers at L’Oréal, where we had the opportunity to work across global beauty brands and learn every aspect of product development, marketing, merchandising and consumer insights. Those experiences gave us a strong foundation, but they also made us realise there was an opportunity to introduce a different perspective to the beauty industry – one rooted in Korean skincare philosophy. We were inspired by the innovation happening in Korea and wanted to make those cutting-edge formulas and rituals more accessible to a global audience. That passion ultimately led us to take the leap and build Glow Recipe together. IR: How did you first come up with the concept for Glow Recipe? SL: The idea for Glow Recipe actually came from countless conversations we had while working together at L’Oréal. One night, we were unwinding over a glass of wine and sheet masks, talking about the incredible skincare innovation coming out of Korea and how little of it had made its way into the US at the time. We saw a huge white space for thoughtfully curated, ingredient-forward Korean skincare that was both effective and joyful to use. This planted the seed for what eventually became Glow Recipe. IR: How did you decide on the name of the brand? SL: The name Glow Recipe was inspired by our Korean heritage and the personalised skincare approach we grew up with. At Korean spas and dermatologist offices, you’d often see menus featuring different “glows” tailored to your skin’s needs, whether it was a Water Glow, Honey Glow or another customised treatment. We loved the idea that healthy, radiant skin isn’t one-size-fits-all, but something you can create through the right combination of ingredients and routines. “Recipe” reflects that philosophy: thoughtfully blending clinically effective ingredients, innovative Korean skincare and joyful rituals to help everyone find the glow that’s right for them. IR: What were the toughest challenges you faced in the initial stages of launching and running the brand? What strategies did you incorporate to overcome these issues? SL: One of the biggest challenges was earning trust as a new brand. At the time, Korean skincare was still relatively new in the US, so we had to educate consumers on both the philosophy behind K-beauty and why our approach was different. We focused on transparency, community and listening closely to customer feedback. Rather than chasing every trend, we stayed committed to creating innovative products that solved real skincare concerns, and we let our community help shape the brand along the way. IR: What have been the biggest highlight moments of running the business thus far? SL: There have been so many memorable moments, but what we’re most proud of is building a community that genuinely loves the brand. Hearing stories from customers who feel more confident in their skin or seeing products like Dew Drops become global icons never gets old. It’s also incredibly rewarding to continue innovating while staying true to our original mission nearly a decade later. IR: Glow Recipe officially launched into the market as a CPG beauty brand in 2017. Almost a decade later, what do you believe have been the biggest shifts in the beauty landscape? SL: Consumers today are more informed than ever before. They’re looking beyond marketing claims and want clinically proven results, ingredient transparency and brands that align with their values. We’ve also seen skincare become much more integrated into everyday culture, with beauty conversations happening across social media and consumers discovering trends globally in real time. People are also embracing skincare that feels joyful and sensory, not just functional, which has always been one of our core values. IR: How has the brand adjusted operations to keep up with this shifting retail landscape and ever-changing consumer preferences? SL: One of our biggest strengths has always been staying incredibly close to our community. We actively listen to customer feedback, monitor emerging skincare conversations globally, and use those insights to guide innovation. We also invest heavily in clinical testing and product development, so every launch balances efficacy with an enjoyable user experience. Whether it’s expanding into new retail channels, introducing refillable packaging or bringing back beloved favourites like Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream, our decisions are always driven by what our customers are asking for. IR: This summer, Glow Recipe is bringing back a cult-favorite SKU, the Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream, alongside a new glass balm, in a limited-edition Banana Milk Kit. Banana has been deemed one of the key flavours of the summer in multiple retail categories, ranging from snacks to perfume to skincare. What is the key to launching a product at the peak of virality or catching a trend right before it becomes mainstream? Christine Chang: The return of Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream wasn’t driven by a seasonal trend – it was driven by community love. At the same time, we’ve seen growing excitement around banana-inspired products across beauty, luxury lifestyle brands and beyond, which reinforced the idea that this was the right moment to reintroduce a formula people have genuinely missed. We were also ahead of the curve when Banana Soufflé first launched in 2019, so bringing it back now feels both nostalgic for our longtime Glow Gang and perfectly timed for a new generation discovering the ingredient. IR: What goals do you hope to achieve with Glow Recipe over the next year and over the next five years? CC: Our goal is to continue pushing skincare innovation while staying grounded in what has always made Glow Recipe special: creating clinically effective formulas that bring joy to people’s routines. Over the next year, we’re excited to introduce new innovations while continuing to strengthen our global community. Looking further ahead, we want Glow Recipe to remain a leader in skincare innovation, expand our global reach and continue setting new standards for sustainability, ingredient transparency and product performance. IR: What is one piece of advice you would give to the day-one version of yourself on your brand founder journey? CC: Trust your instincts and don’t be afraid to take the unconventional path. Building a brand is rarely a straight line, and some of our biggest opportunities came from moments that felt uncertain at the time. Staying curious, listening to your community and remaining true to your vision will always matter more than trying to move the fastest. IR: What advice would you give aspiring brand founders trying to reach your level within the industry? CC: Spend time understanding your customer, stay open to feedback and be prepared to evolve as your business grows. Most importantly, resilience is everything. Every founder faces setbacks, but consistency and a willingness to keep learning are what ultimately make the difference. IR: What tools or tricks do you incorporate to maintain a work-life balance? CC: We both believe creativity requires time to recharge. Setting boundaries around personal time, spending time with family, travelling and disconnecting when we can all help us come back with fresh ideas. IR: What is your current favourite SKU from the brand? CC: If we had to choose, it would be our Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner. It’s truly become a cornerstone of the brand because it delivers that perfect balance of gentle exfoliation and deep hydration, something we’ve always believed is key to achieving healthy, glowing skin. Further reading: How Korean-American jewellery brand Kinn is turning into a modern heritage house