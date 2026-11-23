Pop Mart has reopened its Chadstone store in an expanded retail space, introducing exclusive merchandise and a five-metre-tall Twinkle Twinkle installation.

Located on the lower ground level of Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, the refurbished store offers more space for the retailer’s designer collectibles and character displays.

The reopening features a dedicated Twinkle Twinkle display, alongside two exclusive T-shirt designs and two fridge magnet designs available only at the Chadstone outlet. Purchase limits apply, with merchandise available while stocks last.

Outside the store, a five-metre-tall Twinkle Twinkle installation marks the character’s first large-scale display in Australia. The installation will remain at the shopping centre until November 29.

The reopening also coincided with the Australian launch of the Go Around With Pop Mart series, featuring two market-exclusive Baby Molly products: A seaside-inspired storage bag and pendant. Both are available at Pop Mart stores across Australia while stocks last.

Founded in 2010, Pop Mart operates in more than 30 countries and regions, with more than 630 stores and 2800 automated retail machines. Earlier this year, the company opened its first ANZ airport store at Sydney Airport, extending its retail presence into the travel sector.