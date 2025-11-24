Stellarossa heads to India with master franchise deal

Brisbane-born cafe brand Stellarossa has signed a master franchise agreement with Franchise India in preparation for stepping into the $29 billion cafe market.

The Indian market grew by 12.7 percent last year to more than 5300 outlets and is forecast to cross 10,000 stores by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Stellarossa co-founder and director Darren Schulz said the partnership enables the brand to tap into local market intelligence, an established franchisee network and nearly three decades of understanding how international brands can succeed in India.

“We’re not naive enough to think we can just copy-paste what works in Brisbane to Mumbai,” Schulz told Franchise Executives. “This partnership gives us the operational systems and quality standards we’ve refined over 15 years, while Franchise India provides the on-ground expertise to adapt those systems for Indian consumers, real estate realities, and franchisee expectations,” Schulz said.

“Franchise India approached us with a serious, long-term partnership model rather than a quick licensing grab,” he said. “After 15 years building slowly and carefully in Australia, we’re not about to rush into India without the right foundation. Now feels right because the systems, the market, and the partnership are all aligned.”

Initial growth across three cities

A pilot phase into 2026 will see the business open between three and five sites in Mumbai, Dehli and Bangalore.

Once systems and the model are validated in the local market, Stellarossa will target 50-75 locations across major metros and high-potential Tier II cities.

“We’re focusing on sustainable unit economics and franchisee success rates, not just store counts. If we do this right, by 2030 we’ll have a scalable platform that can grow to 150-200+ locations. But we’re in no rush – our Australian growth has always been franchisee-led, not corporate-mandated, and that’s the approach we’re taking to India,” Schulz said.

Gaurav Marya, chairman, Franchise India, told Franchise TV, the local coffee culture is rapidly evolving with customers seeking out “authentic experiences rooted in quality, community and innovation”.

“With Stellarossa’s commitment to cutting-edge brewing technology, we are set to transform cafe culture by offering a truly premium and engaging coffee journey across the country,” Marya said.

Cafe chain primed to kickstart interstate growth

Stellarossa has drive-thrus, kiosks, traditional cafes, and high street locations across Queensland. Now the brand is ready to scale beyond its 24-store footprint.

Next year the brand heads to New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia with area development agreements.

“We’ve had interest from interstate operators for years, but we held off until our franchise systems could genuinely support them,” Schulz said.

“What’s interesting is how our Indian expansion is actually accelerating our Australian growth. The discipline required to document everything for an international market has made our offering more robust for interstate Australian franchisees as well,” he said.

Schulz is aiming for controlled growth, with a presence in every major Australian city by 2028.