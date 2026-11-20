commerce, recognising their audience’s interest in homes, interiors, and considered living. Stacked Store today carries more than 50 independent local and international design brands, and its proposition is built around curation, bringing together distinctive products and lesser-known labels for consumers looking beyond mainstream retail. Since launching, Stacked Store has generated 250 million online views, built a following of more than 10,000 on Instagram, and opened two physical stores. However, building a sustainable retail business requires more than an existing following; it requires a distinct market position, disciplined merchandising and a clear growth strategy. “The biggest challenge was learning that building an audience and running a retail business are two very different things,” Adriano Tawin, co-founder of Stacked Store, shared with Inside Retail. From content platform to retail proposition Stacked Homes’ relationship with established international design brands gave Stacked Store an initial advantage when it entered retail. According to Tawin, the platform’s existing credibility helped the team bring in brands such as &Tradition and HKLiving from the outset, relationships that would typically be more difficult for a new retailer to secure. However, the founders recognised that Stacked Store needed to establish its own identity rather than remain an extension of the content platform. “Our existing audience helped generate initial awareness, but we were conscious that Stacked Store needed to develop its own identity beyond Stacked Homes,” Tawin said. “The challenge was to take that initial advantage and turn it into a retail brand that people would seek out independently.” Rather than selecting products that all look alike, Stacked Store seeks objects with a distinct point of view. That could mean an everyday item reinterpreted in an unexpected way, or a product whose personality comes through in its humour, colour, form or unusual details. “We’re not especially interested in curating a store where everything looks like it belongs to the same interior design aesthetic,” he said. “In fact, part of the appeal for us is bringing together different styles and sensibilities that customers can mix into their own homes.” The assortment combines established design names such as Louis Poulsen with more niche international labels. Stacked Store is also one of only two retailers in Asia selected to stock NouNou, a brand created by artist Jean Jullien and Seoul-based creative director Jae Huh. For the founders, securing such partnerships reflects the reputation the business has built since its launch. Quality, functionality, price and availability in Singapore also factor into the selection process. The brand’s aim is to create a destination where customers encounter products they may not have discovered before, including items they did not know they wanted. “Ultimately, it’s not about maintaining a particular ratio of local to international brands, but bringing together a diverse mix of products and perspectives,” Tawin added. “We want Stacked Store to be a place where customers can discover good design from around the world, including right here in Singapore.” The commercial challenge of curated retail A distinctive product assortment can help a retailer stand out, but creative appeal alone does not guarantee commercial success. Not every attention-grabbing product becomes a bestseller, and social media engagement does not always translate into sales. For Stacked Store, merchandising decisions therefore involve looking beyond the profitability of individual products. Some items may serve a broader purpose by introducing new customers to the brand or generating interest across the wider assortment. “It’s something we think about quite a lot. Sometimes, even if the margins on a particular product aren’t especially compelling, we’re still willing to bring it in because we see its value as a customer acquisition opportunity,” Tawin said. “We’re a very social-driven retailer, so we’re constantly thinking about whether something has an interesting story, an unexpected element or a visual appeal that people would want to share.” Tawin also shared that this approach has limits, particularly around inventory costs, capital commitments and conversion. The challenge is to identify which products are worth taking a chance on without compromising the financial sustainability of the overall assortment. Alongside third-party brands, Stacked Store is developing its own products through an in-house design team. Its longer-term ambition is to create useful, accessible everyday objects with personality, using humour, unexpected details and fresh interpretations of familiar items. Physical retail is another area where the founders see room to differentiate the business, particularly as artificial intelligence changes how consumers discover and shop for products online. In May this year, the brand marked another milestone with the opening of its first standalone store at New Bahru. With online shopping becoming increasingly convenient and recommendations more personalised, they believe physical stores will need to offer a stronger reason for customers to visit. “We see our physical space as an opportunity to create experiences and emotional connections that are much harder to replicate online, and that’s where we believe its long-term value lies,” he shared. “We want to create a space where people genuinely enjoy spending time, whether that’s through interesting displays, interactive experiences, events or discovering something unexpected.” Scaling without diluting the brand At its core, Stacked Store’s retail philosophy hinges on a sharp reading of consumer behaviour. Tawin points to the rise of ‘kidulting’, where adults are buying plushies, collectibles and whimsical decor, and the boom of ‘little treat culture’, where shoppers indulge in small, affordable luxuries simply for the joy of it. “Not everything has to be a significant purchase or a serious design statement,” Tawin said. “Sometimes it’s a playful object on your desk, an unusual cup or a small gift that makes someone laugh. These things may not cost very much, but they can bring a disproportionate amount of happiness.” Instead of positioning itself as standard homeware retail, Stacked Store aims to be a lifestyle destination tailored to its audience’s humour and taste. Tawin attributes customer loyalty to this ongoing alignment, keeping shoppers hooked through fresh product drops, seasonal pop-ups and curated surprises. However, scaling a niche brand requires strict operational discipline. While social virality generates initial buzz, physical expansion demands sustainable unit economics. Stacked Store refuses to rush retail footprint expansion at the expense of its brand equity. “We’d rather build a business that can continue growing over the next decade than optimise purely for how quickly we can expand in the next year or two,” Tawin shared. That does not mean the founders lack ambition. Rather, they want expansion to follow genuine customer demand and a business model that can support a larger operation. “We’re certainly ambitious, and we don’t believe in growing slowly just for the sake of it. But we’d rather expand from a position of strength than chase a trend that might not last.” International expansion is part of the founders’ longer-term ambition. They see opportunities in other cities where consumers appreciate design, playful homeware and more individual ways to express their personality through their homes. However, entering new markets brings different challenges, from understanding local customers to managing logistics, inventory and retail operations. Stacked Store’s priority is to establish a model that works in Singapore and can be replicated successfully elsewhere. This focus was highlighted when Tawin shared one of the brand’s most memorable milestones since its launch: Its first Christmas market last year, and seeing long queues of customers waiting to shop at events. “When you’re building something from scratch, you don’t always know whether the decisions you’re making are the right ones. Moments like these are a really encouraging validation that we’re moving in the right direction,” Tawin said. Further reading: From illustrator to entrepreneur: The rise of affordable art