BusinessCustomer

From China to India, how the world’s retail markets stack up: report

By Anil Prabha
In an era marked by economic flux and shifting consumer preferences, the global retail landscape stands at a pivotal juncture, ripe with both challenges and opportunities.  Kearney, a renowned global consultancy firm, recently unveiled its latest findings in the 2023 Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) report, shedding light on emerging market potentials and strategic pathways for retail expansion.  According to Siddharth Pathak, the Asia Pacific co-lead for consumer and retail practice

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now