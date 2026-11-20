belonged to Harrods’ pantry buyer, who was from Brisbane. The buyer gave them a meeting the next day, pointing to the store’s appetite for truffles. Random Harvest in return developed a truffle range alongside caramelised balsamics and other condiments, sent the goods by air and, by Jinks’s account, had about 30 Australian-made products in the UK’s most prestigious department store six weeks later. “My parents are English, so my mum would have been proud,” he told Inside Retail. The harder part of running this business he bought in 2016, however, has been keeping production in Australia, where the brand relies on growers and small manufacturers whose own prospects weigh on Jinks. “It’s bloody hard, pardon my French, to stay Australian-made now,” he said. “These are artisan producers that make absolutely fantastic products, but it’s becoming harder and harder for them,” he explained. The confectionery bill When asked where the cost of making food in Australia has become hardest, Jinks instantly pointed to confectionery, where he explained raw material prices have risen substantially. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Australian manufacturers were already paying 7.5 per cent more for farm products by this year’s September quarter. Prices then rose 0.9 per cent in September, driven by the high cost of beef cattle and sugar cane, the crop behind much of the sugar used in confectionery. He said Random Harvest has gone so far as to help its producers financially at times. “If they have issues, we work very closely with these guys, and that’s very important,” he said. “We’re absolutely committed to continuing to see them grow and flourish.” Jinks’s greatest concern is keeping the small Australian producers behind Random Harvest in business. He said as more brands turn to cheaper imports, local manufacturers are losing orders to companies that, in his view, put “price and their own margins ahead of the quality of the products”. The temptation is easy to understand. UN Comtrade figures published by the World Bank show that Australia imported around $1 billion worth of chocolate and other cocoa products last year, and another $473 million worth of confectionery. The value of a good shelf Two of Random Harvest’s 10 largest retail customers collapsed this year, Jinks said, while another was struggling. For the first time, payment concerns became serious enough for the company to hold back orders. The brand has spent 38 years on David Jones shelves, which has apparently helped its corporate gifting business double year on year. Although David Jones’ collapse into voluntary administration has now left Random Harvest owed money and uncertain about its future in the department store, Jinks still remains loyal. “We love David Jones, and we really hope that David Jones continues,” he said. “Australia needs David Jones. We need premium specialty retailers.” To protect itself, Random Harvest has spread its business widely across specialty retailers, corporate gifting and exports to 14 markets. Its largest customer contributes only about 7 per cent of turnover. “You’ve got to spread your risk,” Jinks said. Still, he admits to taking it personally when Australia Post loses a delivery. So much so that he follows those up himself. The anxieties of running a condiment and hamper business range from a parcel that fails to arrive to an artisan producer that might struggle to stay in business – and Jinks speaks of both with the same concern. “We’ve got a 45-year-old baby, if you like, who we care for and nurture every day,” he said. “We absolutely take the brand’s reputation personally.”