Accent Group’s board of directors has survived putting itself up for re-election before its shareholders to shore up support amid continued pressure from Frasers Group and its hostile takeover.

The footwear, apparel, and lifestyle retailer held its annual meeting today, where the landmark vote took place. Announcing the move in September, company chair Lawrence Myers said the board wanted to put the decision in the “hands of the shareholders”.

The vote followed mounting pressure from Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group and its 65-cents-per-share takeover offer. Frasers tabled the offer after raising concerns over Accent’s performance; it repeated these concerns following the Australian company’s most recent earnings disclosure, which revealed a near-4 per cent decline in sales.

“It is a shocking update,” Frasers CFO Chris Wootton said in an open letter to Myers. “It confirms what Frasers has been saying for months: Under your chairmanship, the business is going backwards, and the plan on which your board has asked shareholders to reject our offer is not translating into results.

“I have written to you before urging you to resign. This update removes any remaining doubt. It is self-evident that your position as chairman is untenable.”

Accent’s shareholders did not agree with Wootton’s comments. Each director was voted back in with at least a 57 per cent vote share.

“We deliberately put our board members up for re-election so shareholders could resolve the question of board composition once and for all, rather than subject the company to further uncertainty and disruption,” Myers said following the meeting.

“They have now done so. That support is particularly significant against the backdrop of Frasers’ unsolicited 65 cent takeover offer, which has now been running for more than five months and has been declared best and final.

“Shareholders have had every opportunity to consider Frasers’ case, and today’s vote gives the board and management a clear mandate to keep executing the 2030 strategic growth plan and focus on delivering value for all shareholders. We do not take that support for granted.”

Myers added that trading conditions remain challenging and Accent’s “immediate priority” is the key Christmas period.

Since first tabling its offer in June, Frasers has increased its stake in Accent from 22.9 per cent to 25 per cent.