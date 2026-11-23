MB75.0 billion (US$11.2 billion) in the three months to September 30. Over the same period, adjusted EBITA at Alibaba e-commerce group rose 243 per cent to RMB38.9 billion. The group posted revenue of RMB271.5 billion, up 10 per cent year on year. The delivery war bill comes down Most of the profit jump comes from quick commerce, Alibaba’s term for groceries, meals and everyday goods delivered within about an hour. The segment covers Taobao Instant Commerce, Freshippo supermarkets and the on-demand arm of Tmall Supermarket. A year ago, this was where Alibaba was losing money fastest. It launched Taobao Instant Commerce in late April 2025 and later committed RMB50 billion to the push, joining JD.com in a subsidy fight with market leader Meituan. In the September quarter of 2025, the e-commerce group’s adjusted EBITA was only RMB11.3 billion. This time Alibaba says Taobao Instant Commerce improved its unit economics again from the previous quarter “while maintaining market share”. The company credits a higher average order value, driven by a sharper focus on “high-value food and non-food categories”. China quick commerce revenue rose 22 per cent to RMB58.8 billion, which the filing attributes mainly to Freshippo. The unit now brings in about 60 per cent as much revenue as Alibaba’s core China e-commerce business, up from about 46 per cent a year earlier. Quick commerce is still losing money. Jiang Fan, chief executive of Alibaba E-commerce Group, told analysts in August that the unit should reach overall profitability in fiscal 2029, and that non-food sales on the service would overtake food within the next fiscal year. Alibaba has also said it expects quick commerce to generate positive cash flow by fiscal 2028. The shoppers who still spend The strongest numbers in the filing concern Alibaba’s most valuable customers. Membership of 88VIP, its paid loyalty scheme for top spenders, grew by double digits year on year to about 66 million, up from 64 million at the end of June. Alibaba says spending per new member rose “significantly” during this year’s 11.11 festival, although it gave no figure. Xianyu, Alibaba’s second-hand marketplace, grew daily active users 23 per cent and paid orders 29 per cent. Abroad, Europe changes the maths International e-commerce revenue fell 8 per cent to RMB25.7 billion. Alibaba blamed lower revenue at AliExpress, which it said was “impacted by the EU Customs Reform”, partly offset by growth at Trendyol, its Turkish platform. The reform is the European Union’s temporary €3 customs duty per item on parcels worth up to €150, which took effect on July 1 and replaced the previous duty exemption, according to the European Commission. For a platform built on shipping low-priced goods directly from China, a flat charge changes the price European shoppers see on cheap items. AliExpress is also dealing with a €550 million fine from the European Commission under the Digital Services Act, for which Alibaba booked a provision in the first half of its fiscal year. Alibaba says losses in international e-commerce narrowed. Its global wholesale business grew revenue 6 per cent to RMB14.3 billion on cross-border services and, according to the company, delivered strong profits. An AI shop assistant, still unproven Alibaba is betting that artificial intelligence can supply the growth that discounts cannot. In October, it launched QwenWork E-commerce, an AI agent product for merchants that handles store operations, analytics, advertising and customer service, plugged directly into Taobao and Tmall data. Its consumer Qwen app now offers help across more than 20 service categories, including shopping, and in October, it added Qwen Go!, an agent that carries out multi-step tasks on a user’s behalf. In August, Alibaba said 250 million users had had their first AI-driven shopping experience through the Qwen app. The company says these tools are generating more general-knowledge queries from shoppers, giving it more chances to “identify latent consumer demand”. It has not yet disclosed sales or conversion figures tied to AI shopping, so the commercial payoff remains a claim rather than a result. Further reading: Qwen meets Taobao: Inside Alibaba’s wager on the future of shopping.