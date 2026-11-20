ok like in your current role? Aneta Pokucinska: Every year has been busy, and it feels like each one is busier than the last. What they all have in common is how my day starts: I look at the results from the day before to see how we did. From there, each day is about asking whether we are delivering on the ideas we have, how we go after the new ones, whether it is clear to the teams, and whether they have what they need to move forward. I am constantly fueling what is next while following up on what is current and making sure we are all striving for the same outcome. A big part of my role is meeting and motivating colleagues. Sometimes that happens in the office, but most of the time I am traveling and visiting our stores, which is where I get inspiration and find new opportunities, and then make sure we follow through on them. As a leader, I see my role as encouraging people to run and, in a large organisation, helping to remove the obstacles so they can run even faster. Many times, the teams already know what to do, and my job is to fuel and help them bring it all to life. In fact, as we are doing this interview, I have just come back from a visit to our stores in Miami, and next week I am looking forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary in Puerto Rico, alongside the opening of our new store on the island at Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce. IR: What tools and tricks do you implement to maintain a work-life balance? AP: A lot of my energy comes from three places: my family, my constant curiosity and learning, and meeting amazing people along the way. For me, balance starts with making time for the things that help me recharge. As an athlete, exercise and training are a staple, which is important for my body and helps me clear my mind, maintain perspective and bring my best self to both work and life. Most recently, what has been most important to me is making sure my family life has its place. I get a lot of energy from my kids and my husband, and from simply spending time with them. When I’m at home, I’m fully focused and dedicated, and that quality time has to be built into my schedule. I’m also a learner. I have a constantly curious mind, and that fuels my energy. And I must say, meeting great people inspires me a lot. Seeing the greatness and good hearts of so many beautiful people is something I’ve been fortunate to experience, and I try to stay open and curious to it. IR: What have been some of your biggest accomplishments working with the company thus far? AP: When I look back, what I am most proud of is having developed many amazing talents and future leaders. Seeing people grow and step into bigger roles gives me so much gratification. I am also very proud of my chapter in Asia, where we stepped in and created something that didn’t exist before, with truly local collections and experiences. The biggest milestone for me was opening what I believe is one of our most amazing stores, in Seongsu, Seoul. We had a very clear vision that this was exactly the place for H&M to be, and I was very proud to see it come to life. It also came with great results. For every one of those steps, I can relate to both the effort we put in and the outcome it delivered. More recently, in North America, we have made tremendous progress and a strong contribution to H&M, and there is much more to come. IR: What are the items in your business toolbox? For instance, a journal, a to-do list, or a lucky charm? AP: I’m not someone who relies on a lucky charm, but I do rely on staying connected to people. Whether it’s conversations with colleagues, store visits or time spent with teams across the business, those interactions are often where I gain the most valuable insights and inspiration. IR: What is the best piece of advice you’ve received over the course of your career journey? AP: The best advice I’ve received is to be open to opportunities, even when they feel uncertain. Looking back, the roles and relocations that pushed me furthest outside my comfort zone ultimately became the experiences that shaped my career the most. IR: How has the retail industry shifted from when you first entered the industry to today? What are the most important lessons retailers need to keep in mind to stay relevant to consumers today? AP: The biggest change has been the shift from a physical store-led industry to a truly omnichannel one. When I first started in retail, physical stores were often the primary touchpoint with customers. Today, customers discover, research and shop across multiple channels, often moving seamlessly between digital and physical experiences. Social media, technology and the increasing speed of trend cycles have fundamentally transformed how consumers engage with brands. Another major change is the impact of geopolitics on our industry, which is evolving almost every day. Today, global events can influence everything from sourcing and production to transportation and costs, and this is especially important for our supply chain. That makes flexibility more critical than ever. Rather than relying on a fixed plan, we need to be able to adapt quickly, anticipate potential risks and put mitigation measures in place so that we can keep delivering for our customers, no matter what changes in the world around us. What hasn’t changed is the importance of understanding your customer. The retailers that remain relevant are the ones that listen closely, adapt quickly and continue delivering value. Consumers today have more choice than ever before, so brands need to earn attention by offering compelling products, inspiring experiences and a clear point of view. Staying customer-centric while remaining willing to evolve is one of the most important lessons I’ve learned throughout my career. IR: What guidance would you give to young retail professionals working their way up the corporate ladder? AP: I would say follow your gut, follow your beliefs and follow the feeling you have in the moment about where you can make a difference. That comes from having passion, from believing in something, and from finding your space. Another piece of advice would be not to follow titles. Instead, find the role that makes you feel good and allows you to contribute, learn and expand your capabilities. Maintain a learning mindset and the opportunities will come. I think that is the real key. IR: To end things on a fun note, what was the last H&M item you’ve purchased for yourself? AP: I just recently purchased our great ThermoMove jacket that I can wear both with my fashion looks and also when walking my dog during the weekend. Further reading: Two brands, one family: Esther Ho and Zoie Teo on succession without a handover