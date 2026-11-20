Myer is set to unveil its redeveloped Sydney Beauty Hall next week, introducing more than 40 brands and 200 services across almost 4500sqm and two levels as part of a “multi-million-dollar transformation”.

The expanded space will house an extensive mix of luxury beauty, niche fragrance, cosmeceutical skincare and wellness brands. New additions include Guerlain, Prada Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Dolce & Gabbana, Ex Nihilo and Ultraceuticals, with Burberry Beauty and Marc Jacobs Beauty scheduled to arrive next year.

The fragrance offering will also welcome names such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Mind Games and Marc-Antoine Barrois, while the Skincare Emporium will introduce Ole Henriksen, Biotherm, Medik8 and Aspect. A dedicated wellness destination will feature brands including Liberation Botanicals, Salt Lab and Shakti.

These additions will complement established labels such as Chanel, Dior, YSL and Estée Lauder, which will also feature in refreshed retail spaces.

Myer executive chair Olivia Wirth said the Sydney Beauty Hall redevelopment would significantly elevate the retailer’s beauty offering through an expanded brand portfolio, specialist services and immersive experiences.

“We are not only unveiling a redeveloped beauty hall, we are transforming what Myer offers in beauty. The introduction of some of the world’s most coveted fragrance houses to a new cosmeceutical skincare segment and a dedicated wellness destination changes the depth and calibre of our entire beauty offering,” Wirth said.

“This multi-million-dollar redevelopment has been brought to life in just six months, and it’s a testament to our team and partners that the refurbishment was undertaken while continuing to trade one of our busiest stores.”

Myer commenced construction in June, with the project designed to create one of Australia’s largest beauty halls as the retailer continues to strengthen its position in the beauty market.